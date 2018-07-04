news

Emmanuel Emenike has advised Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi to relocate his father away from Enugu to prevent another kidnap scenario and also provide more security detail.

Mikel Obi’s father was recently kidnapped by hoodlums who asked for a certain ransom of N10 Million ($28,000 US) to guarantee his release just before the Super Eagles took on Argentina in their crucial last group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Pa Michael Obi was rescues by the Enugu State chapter of the Nigerian Police Force on Monday, July 2.

Emenike who played alongside Mikel when they won the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup has given his opinion about the kidnap incident.

Ina post on his official Instagram account shown by LIB, Emenike wrote alongside a picture of Mikel, “Guy, buy your parents house in Abuja, Lagos and bring them or get security to stay with them in Enugu because people eyes no good. ”

Pa Michael Obi was earlier kidnapped in 2011, after his was missing for 10days before he was found in Kano.