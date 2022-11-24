QATAR 2022

Reactions as 'Bastard' Breel Embolo helps Switzerland beat Cameroon his birth country

Tosin Abayomi
Switzerland recorded a 1-0 victory against Cameroon in a Group E 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

It was a cagey affair as both coaches put out a defensive setup to contain their opponents in the first period.

To start the second half, Monaco forward Breel Embolo latched on to a cross by Xherdan Shaqiri in the box to put Switzerland in front.

Switzerland would hold on to the lead despite late pressure by Cameroon to take three points.

25-year-old Embolo was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon and after scoring against his country of birth chose not to celebrate.

As his Switzerland teammates rushed towards him to celebrate their first goal of the World Cup, Embolo raised his hands up as a gesture to appease the Cameroon fans.

Embolo is just one of many players born in Africa or parents that migrated abroad to represent European and North American countries.

He however is the first born in Africa to score against his country of birth which sparked wild reactions on social media.

After four games featuring African sides Tunisia, Cameroon, Morocco and now Cameroon the continent is still waiting to find the back of the net in Qatar.

There were interesting angles as to how a player born in Africa would be eligible to play for another country.

With the information about his place of birth spreading on social media, reactions to Embolo's goal turned negative.

He was described as a bastard of Africa while others factored in colonialism as a weapon for such a thing to happen.

See reactions below

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

