Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week

Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week

Edin Dzeko has been rewarded as the Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against CSKA Moscow.

  • Published:
Edin Dzeko play Dzeko scored two goals against CSKA Moscow (AFP/Getty Images )

Roma forward Edin Džeko is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday three.

Dzeko was crowned the winner following his performance in as Roma beat CSKA Moscow 3-0 , contributing two goals at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Edin Dzeko

The 31-year-old beat other nominees Mohamed Salah of Liverpool who scored two goals in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Crvena Zvezda.

Edin Dzeko play Dzeko has been in good form in the UEFA Champions League (Champions League)

 

other nominees for the award include David Silva who played a huge role as reigning Premier League champions Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 away from home, while Borussia Dortmund's defender Achraf Hakimi was on target as they won 4-0 against Atletico Madrid.

Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi, David Silva and Edin Dzeko play Dzeko beat Salah, and Silva to the award (Champions League)

 

more to follow...

