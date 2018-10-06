news

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) youngster Eberechi Eze who was ignored by Gernot Rohr for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers has been called up to the England U-20 team for the upcoming qualifiers.

The Young Lions take on Italy at home on Thursday, October 11 before facing the Czech Republic on Monday, September 15.

Eberechi who was born on June 29. 1998 is already 20-years-old but is eligible to take part in the competition.

England U20s head coach Paul Simpson revealed the reason he included Eberechi who has trained for Nigeria in his 18 man list for the qualifiers in a statement on the official website on the England Three Lions.

He said, “Italy showed what a top side they can be during last summer’s U19 Euros when they finished as runners-up, while Czech Republic will be a tough test too.

“We have a very similar squad to last month and are pleased to welcome Aaron Ramsdale back after injury. We have a couple of new faces in Kyle Edwards and Eberechi Eze, both of who have impressed at their clubs so far this season.”

England are reigning U-20 champions after their triumph in 2017 and Eberechi is set to make his first appearance for England’s youth team at any level.