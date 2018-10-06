Pulse.ng logo
Eberechi Eze Ignored by Nigeria, QPR youngster gets England U-20 call up

The Super Eagles may lose a future forward after Eberechi Eze was called up to the England U-20 team for their qualifiers.

  • Published:
Eberechi Eze play Ebere Ezeh is set to make his England debut (QPR)

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) youngster Eberechi Eze who was ignored by Gernot Rohr for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers has been called up to the England U-20 team for the upcoming qualifiers.

The Young Lions take on Italy at home on Thursday, October 11 before facing the Czech Republic on Monday, September 15.

England U-20 play Eberechi Ezeh is part of the England squad for their qualifiers (England)

Eberechi who was born on June 29. 1998 is already 20-years-old but is eligible to take part in the competition.

England U20s head coach Paul Simpson revealed the reason he included Eberechi who has trained for Nigeria in his 18 man list for the qualifiers in a statement on the official website on the England Three Lions.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play Eberechi Ezeh is still able to play for the Super Eagles (Getty Images)

 

He said, “Italy showed what a top side they can be during last summer’s U19 Euros when they finished as runners-up, while Czech Republic will be a tough test too.

“We have a very similar squad to last month and are pleased to welcome Aaron Ramsdale back after injury. We have a couple of new faces in Kyle Edwards and Eberechi Eze, both of who have impressed at their clubs so far this season.”

Eberechi Eze play Ebere Ezeh is banging goals in the lower division. (Football League World)

 

England are reigning U-20 champions after their triumph in 2017 and Eberechi is set to make his first appearance for England’s youth team at any level.

Despite his call-up, Eberechi is still eligible to represent the Super Eagles as he is yet to feature for the England senior team as many players such as Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo played for the English youth set up also.

