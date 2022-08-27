SERIE A

Dybala, Tammy combine as Jose Mourinho's Roma share spoils at Juventus

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Paulo Dybala came back to Turin to haunt his former club Juventus in the Serie A.

Juventus and Roma share points in Turin.

AS Roma remains unbeaten in the Serie A after a 1-1 draw with Juventus in Turin on Saturday.

Argentine International Paulo Dybala supplied the ammunition as Roma came from behind to earn a share of the spoils against his former club.

Dusan Vlahovic put the Old Lady ahead as early as the second minute with an excellent free kick.

Roma will hit back in the second half when Dybala picked out Tammy Abraham with a magical acrobatic pass which the English International headed in to draw Roma level.

Both clubs came into the game looking to maintain their unbeaten starts to the new Serie A campaign.

Juve had won one and drawn one of two matches while Roma had won both of their matches so far.

However, it was the Turin side who started brilliantly after Vlahovic put them ahead with an excellent free kick just two minutes into the game.

Roma will hit back but that was in the second half as Dybala came back to haunt his former club.

It was new Roma man who picked out Abraham with a magical overhead kick that he headed in to earn Jose Mourinho's men a deserved share of the spoils.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

