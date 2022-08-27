Dybala, Tammy combine as Jose Mourinho's Roma share spoils at Juventus

Argentine International Paulo Dybala supplied the ammunition as Roma came from behind to earn a share of the spoils against his former club.

Dusan Vlahovic put the Old Lady ahead as early as the second minute with an excellent free kick.

Roma will hit back in the second half when Dybala picked out Tammy Abraham with a magical acrobatic pass which the English International headed in to draw Roma level.

Juventus, Roma share spoils to maintain unbeaten run

Both clubs came into the game looking to maintain their unbeaten starts to the new Serie A campaign.

Juve had won one and drawn one of two matches while Roma had won both of their matches so far.

However, it was the Turin side who started brilliantly after Vlahovic put them ahead with an excellent free kick just two minutes into the game.

