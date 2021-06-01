RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dutch drop Covid-positive Cillessen from Euro squad

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Jasper Cillessen started for the Netherlands in Euro 2020 qualifying, but will miss the tournament after catching Covid-19

Jasper Cillessen started for the Netherlands in Euro 2020 qualifying, but will miss the tournament after catching Covid-19 Creator: Sergei GAPON
Jasper Cillessen started for the Netherlands in Euro 2020 qualifying, but will miss the tournament after catching Covid-19 AFP

Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will miss the European Championship after being dropped by Frank de Boer for testing positive for Covid-19, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced on Tuesday.  

Recommended articles

It is the first major coronavirus-related withdrawal from the tournament. 

"I told Jasper of my decision this morning," de Boer was quoted as saying in a KNVB statement. "Let me start by saying that I feel incredibly sorry for Jasper. But I had to make the decision." 

The 32-year-old Valencia goalkeeper has been in isolation since testing positive last week.

"He missed an important part of the preparation," said de Boer. "We don't know how long it will take until he is 100 percent fit again. I don't want to take any risks in that respect. We are on the eve of an European Championship and I want to be sure."

De Boer added Marco Bizot to the 26-man squad. The 30-year-old AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper has one cap.

The Dutch squad are training in Faro, Portugal, where they will play a friendly against Scotland on Wednesday before returning to the Netherlands for a second warm-up match against Georgia on Sunday. 

The Netherlands will start the tournament against Ukraine on 13 June before facing Austria (17 June) and North Macedonia (21 June) in the group stage. 

The three matches will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam in front of 16,000 spectators.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma is dead

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

Niger Government still unsure how many students were kidnapped, as Governor remains abroad

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gov Uzodinma says Gulak's murder smells like political assassination