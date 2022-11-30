‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Juventus striker was reportedly rumored to be having an affair with the wife of Serbia’s reserve goalkeeper but has now publicly denied such allegations.

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic
Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic

Serbia and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has slammed ‘absurd’ allegations he is not starting for Serbia at the World Cup because of an affair with his teammate’s wife.

Recommended articles

The 22-year-old center-forward arrived at the tournament in Qatar with a persistent groin injury that has been lingering in recent weeks at both his club Juventus and while on international duty.

However, some rumours emerged in the Serbian and Dutch media suggesting that Vlahovic was dropped from the squad because he had an affair with the wife of the national team’s reserve goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

“I am sorry to have to start the press conference in the World Cup this way, but I have to talk about it because this is my name being bandied about,” Vlahovic was quoted to have said via a report from GIFN.

Dusan Vlahovic in action for Serbia
Dusan Vlahovic in action for Serbia AFP

“What we all read and hear about, there’s no need to comment on something so absurd.

“Evidently these people are bored and have nothing better to do because they are frustrated or angry, but working against the national interest of the team at the moment is obviously their main job right now.” he added.

Vlahovic also went on to slam the reports and insisted that the Serbia squad is still united despite the recent allegations, while also adding that he is prepared to take legal action as well.

“We are more united than ever and the atmosphere in the squad has never been better. These stories are ridiculous, I just want to protect my name and my integrity, so I will take legal action if necessary.

“It’s not the first time this has happened, I would’ve hoped that people would support the team before such an important match, but instead we are forced to talk about things that have nothing to do with it.

“These are people with empty CVs who achieved nothing, but they will certainly not get extra attention off my name. They have always been small people and prove it day by day.”, he said.

Vlahovic also discussed his fitness levels ahead of the decisive group game against Switzerland on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic
Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic AFP

“I didn’t play because I was not ready enough, but I feel better now and am completely concentrated on the next match.” he stated.

Vlahovic was introduced in the second half of Serbia’s debut at Qatar 2022 against Brazil last week, but his last competitive appearance for Juventus dates back to October 25, when he played 70 minutes in a 4-3 loss against Benfica in the Champions League.

He missed the following matches against Lecce, Inter, Verona and Lazio in Serie A and PSG in the Champions League.

The Serbian striker has already scored seven goals in 15 appearances with the Bianconeri this season.

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C: Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live blog

    World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

  • Bayelsa Queens line up against Rivers United

    NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

  • Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic

    ‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

Recommended articles

World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

World Cup Day 11 Live Blog - Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

NWFL: Bayelsa Queens thrash Rivers Angels in league opener

‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

‘It’s absurd’ - Serbia star Dušan Vlahović rubbishes rumors of sleeping with his teammate’s wife

Reactions as Tunisia crashes out of World Cup after historic victory against France

Reactions as Tunisia crashes out of World Cup after historic victory against France

Tunisia crash out of World Cup despite dramatic shock win over World Champions France

Tunisia crash out of World Cup despite dramatic shock win over World Champions France

Tunisia vs France Live

Tunisia vs France Live

Revolution continues for youth development through sports in Nigeria

Revolution continues for youth development through sports in Nigeria

La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

La Liga: 'Who wouldn't like to train Messi?' - Barcelona manager Xavi confirms he would like Messi to return

Revealing Nigeria's potential squad for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico

Revealing Nigeria's potential squad for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (9)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)