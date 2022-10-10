Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

According to several reports in the United Kingdom, Pennant's abandoned mansion is now a massive cannabis factory.

The discovery of a huge cannabis farm at the mansion was made following a police drugs investigation.

The English footballer lived at the mansion valued at over one million pounds during his time playing with Liverpool.

The property constructed in the 1930s has a tennis court, an ornamental pond, and an outdoor heated swimming pool along with several other luxuries.

Located near Liverpool’s John Lennon airport, in the upmarket area of Hale, the property is now a waste site for drug gangs.

An explorer in the area had a tour of the five-bedroom mansion captured on video and shared on social media.

Pennant and drugs

The user expressed shock at the state of the mansion in the clip which is about 35 minutes on YouTube.

He said, “They’ve had a big fat grow in here. Oh my God. look at the chandelier up there.

“Guys we have just walked into a massive cannabis grow in an ex-footballer player’s house.

“Wow, this is former footballer Jermaine Pennant's house, and look at the mountains of weed everywhere. There is so much of the stuff it stinks.”

Captured in the video were huge bin bags full of drugs, and dozens of plant pots for Cannabis.

Pennant's once revealed that he tried drugs as a 12-year-old but in this case has nothing to do with the investigation of the mansion.