Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star turned into an industrial-scale drug-growing operation.

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant
Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant

The house of former Arsenal and Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant is now a den of drugs.

Read Also

According to several reports in the United Kingdom, Pennant's abandoned mansion is now a massive cannabis factory.

The discovery of a huge cannabis farm at the mansion was made following a police drugs investigation.

The English footballer lived at the mansion valued at over one million pounds during his time playing with Liverpool.

The property constructed in the 1930s has a tennis court, an ornamental pond, and an outdoor heated swimming pool along with several other luxuries.

Located near Liverpool’s John Lennon airport, in the upmarket area of Hale, the property is now a waste site for drug gangs.

The house of former Arsenal and Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant is now a den of drugs
The house of former Arsenal and Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant is now a den of drugs Pulse Nigeria

An explorer in the area had a tour of the five-bedroom mansion captured on video and shared on social media.

The user expressed shock at the state of the mansion in the clip which is about 35 minutes on YouTube.

He said, “They’ve had a big fat grow in here. Oh my God. look at the chandelier up there.

“Guys we have just walked into a massive cannabis grow in an ex-footballer player’s house.

“Wow, this is former footballer Jermaine Pennant's house, and look at the mountains of weed everywhere. There is so much of the stuff it stinks.”

Pennant's once revealed that he tried drugs as a 12-year-old
Pennant's once revealed that he tried drugs as a 12-year-old Pulse Nigeria

Captured in the video were huge bin bags full of drugs, and dozens of plant pots for Cannabis.

Pennant's once revealed that he tried drugs as a 12-year-old but in this case has nothing to do with the investigation of the mansion.

Pennant stayed in the mansion for three years before leaving Liverpool to join Spanish La Liga side Real Zaragoza.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Video: Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun makes history in Russia as he pushes Emenike to third

Video: Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun makes history in Russia as he pushes Emenike to third

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

Trending

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

John Obi Mikel and Jose Mourinho

Mikel says Mourinho changed his position at Chelsea because of ex-Real Madrid star

Odemwingie is sharing his controversial views again

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God