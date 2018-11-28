Drogba and Essien will be in Lagos in March 2019 for a farewell match for Ambode

news

African football legends Didier Drogba and Michael Essien will join several other former players in Lagos in March 2019 for a farewell match for outgoing governor of the state State Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ambode will be leaving his position as the Governor of Lagos in May 2019 and two months before his tenure expires, he will be sent off with a farewell game.

The farewell game will be between an Africa XI and Naija Legends side.

Drogba and Essien will play for the Africa XI side alongside former players like Stephen Appiah, and president of Liberia George Weah.

Super Eagles legend like Kanu Nwankwo, Julius Aghahowa, Joseph Yobo, Samson Siasia among others will be on the Naija Legends side.

A representative of Drogba confirmed to Pulse Sports that the former Chelsea star is ready and looking forward to the game.

"Drogba has asked me to come and confirm that everything is ready for his arrival," his representative Baradji Abdou Kader said.

Drogba, his rep said is also looking forward to celebrating his 2019 birthday in Lagos.

The farewell game will be played at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.