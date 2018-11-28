Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Drogba, Essien to play in farewell match for Ambode in Lagos

Drogba and Essien will be in Lagos in March 2019 for a farewell match for Ambode

The farewell game for Ambode will be between an Africa XI and a Naija Legends side at the Onikan Stadium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Didier Drogba play Drogba and Essien will be in Lagos in March 2019 for a farewell match for Ambode (Instagram/Didier Drogba )

African football legends Didier Drogba and Michael Essien will join several other former players in Lagos in March 2019 for a farewell match for outgoing governor of the state State Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ambode will be leaving his position as the Governor of Lagos in May 2019 and two months before his tenure expires, he will be sent off with a farewell game.

Michael Essien bids Drogba emotional farewell after retirement play Former Chelsea stars Drogba and Essien will be in Lagos in March 2019

 

The farewell game will be between an Africa XI and  Naija Legends side.

Drogba and Essien will play for the Africa XI side alongside former players like Stephen Appiah, and president of Liberia George Weah.

Super Eagles legend like Kanu Nwankwo, Julius Aghahowa, Joseph Yobo, Samson Siasia among others will be on the Naija Legends side.

A representative of Drogba confirmed to Pulse Sports that the former Chelsea star is ready and looking forward to the game.

Didier Drogba play A rep of Didier Drogba has confirmed to Pulse Sports that he will be at the farewell game (Instagram/Didier Drogba )

 

"Drogba has asked me to come and confirm that everything is ready for his arrival," his representative Baradji Abdou Kader said.

Drogba, his rep said is also looking forward to celebrating his 2019 birthday in Lagos.

The farewell game will be played at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos.  

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final and 2019 Women's...bullet
2 Cameroon coach wants 2014, 2016 AWCON revenge over Super Falconsbullet
3 5 things to know about 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nationsbullet

Related Articles

Today In History Michael Essien rates Didier Drogba ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup 2018 In West Africa people consider failure as the will of God- Didier Drogba
World Cup 2018 The boy I knew has become a man-Didier Drogba
Football African great Drogba retires from football
Mikel celebrates former teammate Drogba on retirement

Football

Enugu Rangers
Enugu Rangers beat Ethiopian side Defence Force S.C 2-0 in CAF Confederation Cup qualifier
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (left), the son of Leicester City's late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, talks with Prince William and his wife Kate
Football Prince William and Kate pay tribute to tragic Leicester chairman
Irish club Ballybrack United have been exposed for lying about the death of one of their players, they should have paid attention to the experience of Stephen Ireland
Football Three sporting lies that rebounded on the perpetrator
Lobi Stars
Lobi Stars lose 0-1 to Cameroonian side UMS de Loum in CAF Champions League qualifier
X
Advertisement