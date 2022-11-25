Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin stoke England against USA World Cup rivalry

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin represented England and USA ahead of the World Cup clash between the two sides

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin ready as USA battles England
Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin ready as USA battles England

British professional boxer Dillian Whyte is set to return to the ring against American Jermaine Franklin.

Recommended articles

It will be the first fight for Whyte since he was knocked out by Tyson Fury in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley.

Whyte was the WBC mandatory challenger for Fury a position that took him years to attain.

Following the defeat, Whyte has been on the journey to limb up among the top heavyweight contenders.

He now returns against Franklin one of the rising stars in the heavyweight division from the USA.

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin stoke England against USA World Cup rivalry
Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin stoke England against USA World Cup rivalry AFP

At the weigh-in, for the fight, Whyte wore an England jersey while Franklin represent the USA.

The USA are set to face off against England in a matchday two group B fixture at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Whyte and Franklin decided to represent their respective countries with home jerseys ahead of the match but also to hype up the fight.

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin ready as USA battles England
Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin ready as USA battles England Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the weigh-in, Whyte explained that he is still a threat in the heavyweight division despite the loss to Fury.

He said, “I still have time and I am still young enough to correct the mistakes and stand in there and have a very good chance of being a world heavyweight champion.”

Franklin on the other hand is eager to take on Whyte and silence the home crowd in London.

He said, “This is my chance to show that I can go toe-to-toe with any heavyweight in the world. I am coming to finish him, so he better not be looking past me.”

While the USA battles England a day earlier Whyte will take on Franklin at the OVO Arena, Wembley on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

    'Ronaldo's replacemnet' -Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

  • The Netherlands held Ecuador to a draw in Group A

    Qatar 2022: Gakpo and Valencia on target again as impressive Ecuador share spoils with dull Netherlands

  • England vs USA World Cup Liveblog

    England vs USA live

Recommended articles

'Ronaldo's replacemnet' -Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

'Ronaldo's replacemnet' -Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Gakpo and Valencia on target again as impressive Ecuador share spoils with dull Netherlands

Qatar 2022: Gakpo and Valencia on target again as impressive Ecuador share spoils with dull Netherlands

England vs USA live

England vs USA live

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin stoke England against USA World Cup rivalry

Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin stoke England against USA World Cup rivalry

Netherlands vs Ecuador live

Netherlands vs Ecuador live

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

'Plastic fans couldn't wait till full time' - Reactions as 'Mane-less' Senegal give Qatar a taste of real Jollof

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico

Messi invokes Maradona ahead of Argentina's must-win game against Mexico

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener

Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at a popular nightclub in Lagos

Victor Osimhen and other Super Eagles stars spotted chilling at the club following World Cup miss