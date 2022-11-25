Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin stoke England against USA World Cup rivalry

It will be the first fight for Whyte since he was knocked out by Tyson Fury in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley.

Whyte was the WBC mandatory challenger for Fury a position that took him years to attain.

Following the defeat, Whyte has been on the journey to limb up among the top heavyweight contenders.

He now returns against Franklin one of the rising stars in the heavyweight division from the USA.

AFP

Whyte and Franklin preview USA vs England

At the weigh-in, for the fight, Whyte wore an England jersey while Franklin represent the USA.

The USA are set to face off against England in a matchday two group B fixture at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Whyte and Franklin decided to represent their respective countries with home jerseys ahead of the match but also to hype up the fight.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at the weigh-in, Whyte explained that he is still a threat in the heavyweight division despite the loss to Fury.

He said, “I still have time and I am still young enough to correct the mistakes and stand in there and have a very good chance of being a world heavyweight champion.”

Franklin on the other hand is eager to take on Whyte and silence the home crowd in London.

He said, “This is my chance to show that I can go toe-to-toe with any heavyweight in the world. I am coming to finish him, so he better not be looking past me.”