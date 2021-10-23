Dennis goes 'PoP!' To inspire Watford to Ranieri's first win.

The 23 year old was subbed in in response to Watford going behind for the second time after a Richarlison header and he made an emphatic point for his inclusion. He came away with 2 assists and 1 goal to help Watford to a vital away win that helped Ranieri to his first win as Watford manager.

Dennis is still in his first season as a Watford player but has already become a fan favorite with his immense contributions to the team under previous manager, Xisco Munoz. Having already won the club's Player of the Month award in his first month, the fans are already familiar with the quality that he brings to the team. His performance today would have shown his new manager why the fans already love him so much and he will now be joining them in reverting the young forward.

Even though Josh King got most of the recognition for the win, and rightly so, Dennis did a lot of the dirty work in creating the chances that were converted to help snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. His goal helped to cap an emphatic win that will help to boost morale after the chastening defeat that was served them by the former Premier League champions last weekend.

Ranieri when questioned about the win said:

"It was important to show the character, the strength, and to react to the result. We were playing well but suddenly we score in nine minutes three times – it was amazing.”

“I’m very, very happy because last week I didn’t have Josh King and today I had Josh King."

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

