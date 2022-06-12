TRANSFERS

Reports: Liverpool agree €100m mega-deal for Darwin Núñez

David Ben
Multiple reports confirm that Liverpool have agreed an initial deal with Benfica, in a club record fee for the 22-year-old Uruguayan striker, who is set for his medical tomorrow.

Liverpool are on the verge of completing a club-record signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica, after they made a breakthrough in a deal worth up to €100 million(€85m) as per Sky Sports.

Julian Ward, Liverpool's sporting director, has been in Lisbon over the weekend for talks with his Benfica counterpart Pedro Marques for the Uruguay international.

Nunez is set to complete his dream move to the Merseyside club after rejecting interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United.

It is understood that Liverpool would pay an initial £64million with a further £12.8million payable on appearances, and then an additional £8.5million based on the team's success subsequently.

Benfica had proposed the deal be split into an initial value of £68million, followed by £17million in bonuses.

Nunez had already reportedly agreed personal terms as per multiple reports, and will sign a six-year contract, worth over £6million per year which is equivalent to roughly about £120,000-per-week.

Nunez who is currently in Madrid is confident of avoiding any late twists, having scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season.

It's also been reported that he could even begin the process of his medical on Monday with an official announcement set to come from the club later this week.

Nunez signing is a huge statement of intent from Liverpool and he will replace Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive player in the club's history, once all is completed.

The Times had also reported that both Jurgen Klopp and defender Virgil van Dijk played important roles in persuading Nunez to join, including direct conversations during April's Champions League quarter-final between Benfica and Liverpool, in which he scored twice against the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has also stated publicly, his admiration for the 22-year-old Uruguayan striker.

Meanwhile the Reds, remain in discussions with Bayern Munich for the sale of their Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane, while they are also looking to wrap up the £4million arrival of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

