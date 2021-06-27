RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi the hero as South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs book CAF Champions League final spot

Authors:

Steve Dede

Daniel Akpeyi made seven stunning saves to help Kaizer Chiefs to the Champions League final.

Daniel Akpeyi was the hero for Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday (Twitter/Kaizer Chiefs)
Daniel Akpeyi has not been the main man behind the post for Kaizer Chiefs this season which started in October 2020.

Akpeyi had become Chiefs’ first-choice goalkeeper in the 2019-2020 season, but an administrative error that led to a problem with his passport made him miss the start of the new season.

He returned to regain his spot, but he had to share the goalkeeper spot with two other goalkeepers, Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma.

Despite the competitions, he played the most games out of the two other goalkeepers. In the league, he played 14 out of 30 league games in an average season for the Chiefs.

The South African side has, however, been a different proposition in the CAF Champions League this season.

That is, large parts have been due to the brilliance of two of their goalkeepers.

Despite conceding three goals in a quarterfinal clash, Bvuma produced a series of outstanding saves to help the Chiefs get a shocking 1-0 result away to Moroccan side Wydad AC.

Daniel Akpeyi has four clean sheets in four Champions League games this season (Twitter/Kaizer Chiefs)
On Saturday, June 26, 2021, with Bvuma injured, Akpeyi was put in goal for the return leg fixture at home, and he also was fantastic.

At the FNB Stadium, Akpeyi was big for Kaizer Chiefs, pulling off seven saves to maintain his 100% record in the Champions League this season.

With a goalless draw, Kaizer Chiefs progressed to the final, where they will face Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

With that game, the Chiefs have extended their home clean sheet run to seven games in the Champions League this season.

