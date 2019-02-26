Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he still trusts Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi despite his error in their last game against Polokwane City.

The 32-year-old joined Kaizer Chiefs from South African giants Chippa United in the winter transfer window.

After a settling down, Akpeyi has been given a chance to prove himself by leading the defence in front of goal.

Akpeyi started in goal for Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League fixture against Polokwane City.

Daniel Cardoso gave Kaizer Chiefs the lead in the 15th-minute when he converted a penalty.

It was his blunder that put Polokwane City back in the game as Walter Musona took advantage to equalise in the 21st minute.

The game was tied at the halftime break but Kaizer Chiefs could not find their way back as they shared the points in the encounter.

This can’t be explained

Speaking to the media after the encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, February 23, coach of the Kaizer Chiefs Middendorp stated that he was disappointed with the blunder but will continue with Akpeyi in goal.

He said, “We observe (the goalkeepers) during the week and we will see … Daniel is our keeper in the Premiership (games) and Bruce is for the Nedbank Cup.”

The draw at home meant that the Amakhosi’s as Kaizer Chiefs are referred to fell behind their rivals in the race to win the league as they are sixth on the standings with 29 points and nine points behind leaders Bidvest Wits.

Middendorp stated that he could not explain the blunder from Akpeyi but that his opponents did not deserve to be on the scoresheet.

He said, “Actually, if I could have an explanation for it as to why we conceded such goals against Sundowns, against Cape Town City and again today, I would. This can’t be explained.

“This is irritating … of course it is not comfortable for us to concede a goal in such a way. I didn’t see any other possibility for Polokwane (to score) and we scored two goals today.

“The result didn’t reflect the game. We started well and definitely had more possibilities to score goals. We got disturbed and distracted by conceding that equaliser.

"We pushed again for the winner but it was not to be.”

Akpeyi will hope to redeem himself when Kaizer Chiefs take on Highlands Park in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, March 2.