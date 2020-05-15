Turkish giants Galatasaray are preparing a bid to get Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers according to a report.

Galatasaray have struggled to get goals from their frontmen so far this season with Ramadal Falcao netting just nine league goals while Adem Buyuk is the next-top scorer with six goals.

The Turkish giants are looking to get a goalscorer and are looking to bring in Nigerian striker Dessers.

Dessers scored 15 goals and topped the Eredivisie before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Turkish news outlet, yeniasir.com.tr, Galatasaray have already prepared a bid for the Heracles Almelo striker.

The 25-year-old striker has impressed this season and has been linked with clubs in the Netherlands.

The striker however recently revealed that he is looking to ‘step up’ from the Netherlands after this season following interest from Feyenoord.

Cyriel Dessers scored 15 goals in the Eredivisie last season (Instagram/Heracles Almelo) Instagram

“Feyenoord is a very nice club, everyone knows that, but I also have the ambition and dream to live outside the Netherlands or Belgium. I think now is the time to take that step,” Dessers told Eredivisie.nl.

It’s been a fine season for the 25-year-old whose fine form has earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles.

Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, Dessers chose to commit his international future to Nigeria and was included in the squad for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.