Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers has admitted that it’s time to step up and leave the Netherlands where he has played since 2016.

Dessers is currently the highest goalscorer in the Eredivisie where he has scored 15 goals and also made five assists for Heracles Almelo so far this season.

His good performances have seen him attract the attention of a big club like Feyenoord but the Belgian-born Nigerian striker has his eyes on something higher.

“Feyenoord is a very nice club, everyone knows that, but I also have the ambition and dream to live outside the Netherlands or Belgium. I think now is the time to take that step,” Dessers told Eredivisie.nl.

Cyriel Dessers is currently the leading scorer in the Eredisie (Instagram/Heracles Almelo) Instagram

It’s been a fine season for the 25-year-old whose fine form has earned him a call-up to the Super Eagles.

Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, Dessers chose to commit his international future to Nigeria and was included in the squad for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.