RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Juan Cuadrado lines up his match-winning shot against Fiorentina

Juan Cuadrado lines up his match-winning shot against Fiorentina Creator: Isabella BONOTTO
Juan Cuadrado lines up his match-winning shot against Fiorentina Creator: Isabella BONOTTO

Juan Cuadrado struck in added time as Juventus finally broke down 10-man Fiorentina for a 1-0 home victory in Serie A on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The victory lifted Juventus, who had lost their last two league games, to eighth, behind Fiorentina on goal difference and 13 points behind top two Napoli and AC Milan who both play on Sunday.

"These are very important points for the championship, and they are points that could bring back a different mentality," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus struggled to create chances against a solid visiting defence until Nikola Milenkovic was sent off for a second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

At that point each team had managed just one shot on target.

Within two minutes, Federico Chiesa, who is on loan from Fiorentina, smashed a shot against the bar.

Allegri then sent on winger Cuadrado, a former Fiorentina player in place of midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Juve pressed and Alvaro Morata volleyed Cuadrado's cross into the roof of the net but was ruled offside.

But as the match moved into added time, Cuadrado collected the ball on the right edge of the box, darted toward the goal-line creating a yard of space and drilled a low shot between goal-keeper Pietro Terracino and the near post.

"I am especially satisfied because we held on mentally," said Allegri. "This should make us satisfied with today's victory but also very angry at the points given up against Sassuolo, Empoli, Udinese or Hellas Verona."

"Today, against a good team, we had a lot of chances in the second half but also in the first half: but we missed the final pass on three or four attacks, we have to take better advantage of these opportunities."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Norwich sack manager Daniel Farke despite win

Norwich sack manager Daniel Farke despite win

Bayern Munich down Freiburg to go four points clear in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich down Freiburg to go four points clear in Bundesliga

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Cuadrado gives Juventus injury-time win over Fiorentina

Mature Eagles continue to improve, make one step forward under Vieira after another win

Mature Eagles continue to improve, make one step forward under Vieira after another win

Man Utd derby defeat ramps up pressure on Solskjaer, Man City cut Chelsea's lead

Man Utd derby defeat ramps up pressure on Solskjaer, Man City cut Chelsea's lead

Dolly strikes twice to give Kaizer Chiefs derby win

Dolly strikes twice to give Kaizer Chiefs derby win

Wilfred Ndidi’s return Leicester City’s biggest positive on a frustrating night

Wilfred Ndidi’s return Leicester City’s biggest positive on a frustrating night

Xavi faces 'biggest challenge of career' as Barcelona coach

Xavi faces 'biggest challenge of career' as Barcelona coach

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina