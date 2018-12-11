Crystal Palace eyeing £12M Chelsea star Victor Moses

news

Premier League side Crystal Palace are eyeing a moving for £12m rated Chelsea star Victor Moses.

Victor Moses in the Premier League

Moses has struggled for game time this season under Maurizio Sarri with just six appearances so far.

Apparently frustrated by the lack of playing time, the 27-year-old former Nigeria international is expected to leave in the January transfer window.

Chelsea expect £12m for the 27-year-old and Palace are looking to swoop for their former youth star.

Moses came through the ranks at Crystal Palace and had 58 appearances for the senior side between 2007 and 2010.

Moses has been at Chelsea for six years although he only spent three and a half seasons with them.

After winning the Europa League in his first season, he went on loan at Liverpool. Stoke City and West Ham before returning to Chelsea in 2016.

He featured heavily as a wing-back in Antonio Conte’s three-man defence set up and won the Premier League and FA Cup title in two seasons under the Italian manager.