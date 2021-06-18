RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Croatia recall Lovren to halt in-form Schick

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Dejan Lovren returns to the Croatia defence against the Czech Republic

Dejan Lovren returns to the Croatia defence against the Czech Republic Creator: -
Dejan Lovren returns to the Croatia defence against the Czech Republic AFP

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic recalled Dejan Lovren to his side as the World Cup finalists aim to get their Euro 2020 campaign up and running against the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Friday.

Recommended articles

Lovren was a stalwart of Croatia's memorable run in Russia three years ago, but had been dropped for Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car for Sunday's 1-0 defeat to England.

Josip Brekalo replaces Marcelo Brozovic in Croatia's only other change.

The Czechs make just one alteration to the side that broke Scotland hearts on home soil on Monday.

Tomas Holes replaces Alex Kral in midfield.

Patrick Schick leads the line up front and will be aiming to continue his stunning form at Hampden after scoring twice against the Scots, including the goal of the tournament so far with a stunning strike from just short of 50 metres.

Victory for the Czechs would book their place in the last 16.

Croatia (4-2-3-1)

Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Josip Brekalo, Ante Rebic, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric 

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Czech Republic (4-2-3-1)

Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida (capt), Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick

Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy (CZE)

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

afp

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Croatia recall Lovren to halt in-form Schick

England eye Euro 2020 last 16 in Scotland showdown, Sweden close in on knockouts

Forsberg penalty puts Sweden on brink of Euro 2020 last 16

Iran's 'King' Daei ready to be dethroned by Ronaldo

Johnson says nation's health not Euro final is priority

Flying Dutchman Dumfries emerges as breakout star of Euro 2020

Hofmann, Klostermann miss Germany training, Gnabry returns

Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub: sports stars are 'reclaiming their voice'

Win Lamborghini, Bentley and Jaguar supercars in the new 1xBet promotion with a prize pool of $1,000,000!