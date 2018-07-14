Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Croatia optimistic it can make World Cup history

Football Croatia optimistic it can make World Cup history

Croatia feverishly prepared Saturday for its first ever World Cup final as the small Balkan nation swells with pride at its team's performance – and firmly believes they can win against France.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A woman buys a Croatia team jersey as excitement mounts in Zagreb ahead of the World Cup final play

A woman buys a Croatia team jersey as excitement mounts in Zagreb ahead of the World Cup final

(AFP)

Croatia feverishly prepared Saturday for its first ever World Cup final as the small Balkan nation swells with pride at its team's performance – and firmly believes they can win against France.

Red-and-white chequerboards are everywhere -- on car hoods, in shop windows, trams, buses as well as on jerseys worn by waiters, shop workers or TV presenters.

Butchers arranged their meat in a red and white pattern while a Zagreb beauty salon told clients they would not be doing French manicures until Monday in a sign of support to the national team.

And in a Zagreb bar waiters were "drawing" portraits of Croatian players on the froth of coffees.

"What was Brazil once, is Croatia now... Croatia are the world champions!" say the words of a popular song aired by radio and TV stations to boost moral.

"The squad's success is an inspiration... it has brought optimism that has cast its spell over the whole society," said Gordana Deranja, head of the Croatian employers' association.

Newspapers were ecstatic, praising the team known in Croatian as "Vatreni" (the Fiery Ones) that beat England in the semi-finals to reach the final in a feat not seen for such a small nation since Uruguay reached football's pinnacle in 1930 and 1950.

Croatia had surpassed the achievements of the team that finished third at the 1998 World Cup in France.

Tens of thousands of Croatians are expected to watch the match which kicks off at 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) on giant screens in squares and bars throughout the Adriatic country.

About 8,000 people were expected to watch in an ancient Roman amphitheatre in the northern port of Pula, organiser said.

'Croatia writes history'

"Tomorrow Croatia writes history -- the whole world is watching us!" said the front page of the Jutarnji List newspaper, alongside a black and white photo of coach Zlatko Dalic talking to the players.

An additional 1,230 tickets for the final in Moscow were sold out half an hour after being released overnight, state-run HRT television reported.

Tickets for 10 charter flights for Moscow for about 2,000 fans were snapped up.

Authorities have issued more than 4,300 passports since the quarter-finals.

In Zagreb, the passport office was working overtime to process applications from fans wanting to attend the match.

"Tomorrow there will be 4.5 million of us on the pitch!" read the front page of Novi List quoting Ivan Rakitic, who struck the decisive penalties in the shootouts against Denmark and Russia to reach the semi-finals.

Croatia fans will again pack public squares in Zagreb for the final as they did for the semi-final against England play

Croatia fans will again pack public squares in Zagreb for the final as they did for the semi-final against England

(AFP)

Optimism reigned everywhere.

"After watching the game with England I now genuinely believe that these boys can make it till the end," Domagoj Stanic, a 43-year-old administrator, told AFP in downtown Zagreb.

He was wearing a jersey with a number 10 on the back, emulating captain Luka Modric.

"Our boys are the best, we believe in our victory! We are not as pretentious as the others," said Marija, a women in her sixties selling flowers in Zagreb's main square where the fan zone is located.

Regardless of the result, the team will be given a hero's welcome in Zagreb Monday, with more than hundred thousand people expected.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic urged employers to allow their workers leave their jobs earlier Monday to attend what he called a "magnificent welcome party".

And if Croatia win the government is considering declaring Monday a day off, while President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic will formally honour Dalic and the players.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup finalbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Creative forces: Croatia's Luka Modric (right) and Antoine Griezmann of France could hold the key to the World Cup final
Football France v Croatia: 3 key World Cup final battles
Chelsea finally got their man as Maurizio Sarri became their ninth permanent manager since Roman Abramovich bought the club 15 years ago replacing Antonio Conte, sacked after just two years in the job despite winning the title and the FA Cup.
Football Sarri the latest through Chelsea's revolving managerial door
Final hurdle: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic could be forced into changes for Sunday's World Cup final
Football Croatian players will sacrifice World Cup final places if not fit - Dalic
England's Harry Kane is targeting the World Cup Golden Boot
Football England and Belgium battle for World Cup consolation prize