Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo was on Monday, September 2 named the Portuguese Player of the Year for the 10th time.

Ronaldo has dominated the Portuguese Player of the Year award since 2007 and has failed to win only twice, in 2010 and 2014.

At the annual awards night on Monday, the 34-year-old was announced the winner after beating off competition from Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Wolves' Ruben Neves.

Getty Images

“This world is so fast, with the social media, the press, it's been wild,” Ronaldo said.

“It's been an extremely complicated year on a personal level. Don't let anyone pull you down.

“I can't help but mention that Sporting deserves a little prize. Next time.”

Getty Images

Ronaldo last season led Juventus to their eight straight Serie A title and also played a pivotal role in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League title win in the summer.

In other awards of the night, Benfica won two awards for the Men’s and Women’s Team of the Year while boss Bruno Lage was also recognised with the Manager of the Year award.