Cristiano Ronaldo ’s sister Katie Aveiro has blasted referee Felix Brych showing a red card to the Juventus star in their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group game on Wednesday, September 19.

The German referee dished out a red card to Ronaldo in the 29th minute of the encounter for an altercation with defender Jeison Murillo.

Ronaldo’s sister who has always been vocal supporting her brother took to her official Instagram account to lament the decision of the German referee.

A message on her Instagram account which was written in Portuguese as she stated that there will be repercussions for the red card which she insisted was undeserved.

She said, “The shame of football. Justice will be served.

“They want to destroy my brother, but God never sleeps.

“There will be a high price for these tears. They want to bring you down, but they won't succeed.”

Ronaldo’s former teammate Rio Ferdinand also backed the Juventus star while on punditry duties with BT Sport.

The Manchester United great questioned the decision of the official while analyzing the incident but also took to his official Twitter account to show condolence with his former teammate whom he advised to appeal.

“Surely got to appeal this... @Cristiano.” He wrote on his official account.

Ronaldo’s red card means he is expected to miss two games against Young Boys and the first leg against his former club Manchester United.

Depending on a review by UEFA, Ronaldo’s red card may be rescinded or a further game added which would see him miss the second leg to Manchester United.