The museum houses all the silverware, trophies, shirts he has received from opponents and teammates, boots, etc, throughout his football career.

The original opened in December 2013 and was located in the nearby hills, on Rua Princesa D Amélia. It was the brainchild of Ronaldo’s older brother, Hugo, who after travelling to see his sibling at his villa in Madrid and noticing that his various trophies were scattered across the property, thought it would make sense to house them in one place.

READ MORE: GFA President Kurt Okraku reveals why Kwesi Appiah was sacked

And after the trophies kept on coming, it was decided a larger space was required. Hence the move to a site at Praça do Mar comprising of two stories and 1,400sq m of floor space shortly before Ronaldo was further enhancing his God-like status in Madeira by being a key part of Portugal’s Euro 2016-winning squad.

There were over 140, so a decent-sized building would be required; fortunately, the younger Ronaldo had one in Funchal that needed filling and so a museum in his honour was created.

In front of the museum is a giant bronze statue with a plaque with writing in Portuguese “Melhor Jogador Do Mundo” – which means “Best Player In The World”. A bold claim and one that would no doubt be disputed by backers of a certain Argentinian based in Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronal has won five FIFA Player of the Year/Ballon d’Or throughout his career, UEFA Best Player in Europe: Twice, European Golden boot: 4, amongst others.

He has also won five UEFA Champions League, uefa European Championship, English Premier League-3, La Liga-2, FIFA Club World Cup-4, Serie A. He has won a total of 31 trophies.

The Portuguese is the total top scorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League with 129 goals.