Cristiano Ronaldo says his son thinks he will be better

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star says his son aims to be better than him

Cristiano Ronaldo's son has already set his sights on eclipsing the achievements of his father.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo and son play Cristiano Ronaldo's son has high hopes of overtaking his father (Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his son aims to be better than him.

Ronaldo who named his son after himself, moved to Juventus from reigning European champions Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

The 33-year-old took time to adapt to football in Italy after he failed to score in his first three league games against Chievo, Lazio, and Parma.

He, however, scored a double in Juventus win over Sassuolo to reaffirm his reputation as one of the best goalscorers in world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo is officially off the mark for Juventus (Juventus)

 

The reigning World Player of the Year revealed that his eight-year-old son is hot on his tails as he one day wants to be a better player when he begins his professional career.

Before Ronaldo scored his first goal, his son scored four goals on his own debut and has continued to be in good form for the youth side.

In an interview with BeIn Sports Ronaldo wants his son to be like him but also revealed that the youngster wants to be better.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr play Cristiano Ronaldo jnr is tearing the junior leagues (Daily Mail)

 

He said, "I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad. He says he is going to be better (than me), but I think it's difficult.

"I am very happy to have scored, for him too. He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well, it has been easier for him than for me."

Ronaldo also revealed in an interview with DAZN that his son does not like losing just like him and also praised the characteristics of the youngster.

play Cristiano Ronaldo's family has rebranded to Juventus (Instgram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

 

Ronaldo said, "He is very competitive, he is like me when I was young and he does not like to lose. He is fast, has skills and shoots well."

Ronaldo who has rebranded his family since his move to Juventus will hope to continue his good goalscoring form when they take on Valencia in their opener.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

