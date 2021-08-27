RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Manchester United.

Manchester United have announced the signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had kicked off talks with Manchester City, a development that rattled the Manchester United fanbase on social media.

They now have nothing to worry about as Manchester United have concluded a deal to bring the Portuguese superstar back to Old Trafford.

"Welcome home @Cristiano," Manchester United announced on social media.

The signing is subject to only a medical with Ronaldo now certain to leave Juventus.

He said his goodbyes to his teammates in Turin on Friday, August 27, 2021 after informing Juventus of his plans to leave the club after three years.

