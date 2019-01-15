﻿Cristiano Ronaldo﻿ led his Juventus teammates as they arrived Dubai for the Italian Super Cup clash against AC Milan.

The 33-year-old superstar is aiming for his first silverware with Juventus who are the reigning Serie A and Coppa Italia champions take on AC Milan in the SuperCoppaItalia.

The tournament held between the two champions of Italy is usually hosted at the start of the season but in recent times has taken place over the course of the season indifferent countries.

It is the seventh time the competition will be held on foreign soil and Ronaldo was given the star treatment upon his arrival in Dubai.

Previous edition on away soil have been held in Libya, the United States and China and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has been selected as this seasons host.

Pictured arriving the hotel alongside Ronaldo was Juventus stars Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic who were in a relaxed mood.

According to reports women would be permitted to attend the event if they accompany a man as their has been controversy since Jeddah was selected to host the competition.

The game between the two giants will hold on Wednesday, January 16, Kick off 6;30 PM Nigerian time.