Kaka says Cristiano Ronaldo move to Juventus will make Serie A better

Cristiano Ronaldo Kaka says superstar's move to Juventus will make Serie A better

Ronaldo's move to Juventus has shed more light on Italian football and Kaka expects more good things.

play Kaka believes Ronaldo's move to Juventus will makae Serie A better (Juventus)

Former AC Milan star Kaka has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus will make the Italian Serie A better.

Ronaldo completed another transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus and Kaka believes the move could reinvigorate the Serie A.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to spearhead Juventus charge for the Champions League after failing in the final in two recent attempts.

In an interview with Omnisport, Kaka revealed that after a negative match-fixing scandal which saw Juventus relegated to the lower division, Ronaldo’s move can bring back the necessary attention back to the Italian Serie A.

Orlando's Kaka tops MLS salaries with wages of $7.168 million play Kaka played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid (GETTY/AFP/File)

He said, "Ronaldo to Juventus is a good thing for the whole of Serie A, playing for Juventus is great.

"Italian football had difficult moments in the past but Juventus survived and became great again in Italy and Europe after a negative period.

"They've restarted after Serie B and they are a great team in Italy and Europe now. They signed one of the most important players and are bringing him to Italy."

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Juventus have won the Serie A title in the eight last season, and Kaka believes that his addition to the champions will make them stronger as well as motivate the top sides in Italy to step up.

"All the other teams will have an advantage thanks to this big name," said the 36-year-old.

"In my opinion, as an Italian football lover and Milan supporter, it's going to be a nice thing for Italian football."

Despite his former side AC Milan sanctioned for a year, Kaka believes that they will restructure and come back stronger with Ronaldo’s signing playing a major role.

Italian Serie A Juventus side have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on Tuesday, July 10 play Cristiano Ronaldohas left Real Madrid for Juventus (Marca)

He said, "I prefer to see the positive side [about Ronaldo's signing], this thing has to be an example for Milan. Even with a negative period, it's possible to become great again.

"They have to take advantage of this moment because the attention is on Italian football.

"Cristiano Ronaldo brings many good things to Italian football; media, sponsors and supporters keen to see him and Italian teams.

"For Italian football, it's the moment to take advantage of this player."

Ronaldo who captained Portugal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will resume training with his Juventus teammates upon resumption from the break.

