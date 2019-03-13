Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hailed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo as a 'living football god' after Champions League hat-trick against Atletico Madrid.

The 34-year-old produced a performance which will last through the ages to send Juventus through to the quarterfinal of the competition.

Ronaldo’s performance dominated the conversation in world football as many argued he is the greatest to ever grace the game.

Since Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 the challenge to succeed in the Champions League has been laid on his shoulder.

Ferdinand who played with Ronaldo for several seasons with Manchester United gave his opinion on his former teammate.

The former Manchester United centre back stated that Ronaldo has all the major scoring records in the Champions League hailing his heading ability.

He said, “He’s a living football god.

“It's ridiculous what he's doing. All the records - in the Champions League, he’s got every record you can imagine. He's joint most hat tricks with Messi.

“This goal (first goal) is like Duncan Ferguson in his prime, attacking the ball, leaving the full back in a heap, that's what you call desire.”

Ferdinand the added despite Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid hailed to have one of the best defences in Europe Ronaldo conveniently scored three goals against them.

He said, “This by the way is against an Atletico Madrid team who are renouned for having an unbelievable defence. He's scored a hat trick!

“He didn’t look nervous did he (for the penalty)? Unbelievable. This is my house, he said. Get out. Ridiculous, ridiculous.”