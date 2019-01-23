﻿Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo﻿ has suffered criticism from former England international Gary Lineker for posting a selfie on his own private jet amidst fear over Cardiff City’s Emiliano Sala who flight is missing.

Ronaldo made a return to Madrid with his partner Georgina Rodriguez for a court case which involved him and a tax case.

Cardiff City’s Sala was reportedly on a plane which was supposed to bring him from Nantes to complete the signing of his contract but suffered technical difficulties and is now missing.

Lineker who is a former Barcelona player and host of the Match of the Day show did not shy away from criticising the five-time World Player of the Year.

Ronaldo took to his official Twitter account to post his picture on social media along with a series of captions.

Lineker then made his opinion known with a comment on Ronaldo picture from his official Twitter account, he said, “Not the day for this tweet. It really isn't.”

According to Lineker’s tweet, Ronaldo may not have meant harm with his smiling selfie but was not appropriate on such a day the world was in shock of Sala’s incident.

According to the police, “Search and rescue operations have been suspended as the sun has now set.

“The current plan is for it to resume at sunrise tomorrow. There will be no further updates tonight.”

Ronaldo is expected to return to action when Juventus take on Lazio on Sunday, January 27.