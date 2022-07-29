“Sunday, the King plays” - Cristiano Ronaldo declares he will play for Man United despite asking to leave the club

Tunde Young
Tunde Young

Wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo announced his intention to play for the club on Sunday.

Manchester United will take on Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season friendly match before the proper 2022/23 action begins.

And although it is still too early to determine what Erik Ten Hag’s team sheet for that game will look like, one player seems guaranteed a spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo has all but confirmed his availability for the game on Instagram in response to speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star commented “Domingo o rei joga” in response to an Instagram post about him.

The Portuguese statement translates to “Sunday, the King plays” stating emphatically that he will feature for Manchester United when they take on Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a major subject of debate this summer following reports of his desire to leave Manchester United
Speculation surrounding Ronaldo’s future has dominated the news at Manchester United as he is yet to play a single game under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo was not a part of Manchester United’s pre-season tour, citing personal reasons and only just rejoined the group to train on Friday.

As earlier mentioned, Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in any of the four preseason games under Ten Hag as he was and still is pushing for a move away from the club.

If he keeps his word and plays against Vallecano on Sunday, it may take a while for him to fully integrate into the new style of play.

Especially with the 2022/23 Premier League season a week from kick-off, Ronaldo faces a race against time to be physically ready if he does decide to stay at Manchester United.

