Check out this amazing Cristiano Ronaldo Art

On this week's episode of Fandom Art, Check out this incredible viral portrait of the Manchester United superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, by a 22-year-old Nigerian student.

Pulse Sports features an incredible fan art of Cristiano Ronaldo by a 22-year-old Nigerian student

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as the greatest goalscorer of his generation and by far one of the very best to have played the beautiful game.

The Portuguese superstar's future might be hanging a balance, but it hasn't in anyway diminished his legendary status of one of the gods of the game.

The 37-year-old is a serial record-breaker, having won four European Golden Shoes, the most by a European player and five UEFA Champions League titles for which he holds the record for the most appearances (183), most goals (140), and assists (42) in the competition's history.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also holds the record for the most goals in the European Championship (14), most international goals by a male player (117), and most international appearances by a European male (189).

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time

He is one of the few players to have made over 1,100 professional career appearances, and has scored over 800 official senior career goals for club and country.

Outside of football, Ronaldo also remains a global icon on social media as he is currently the most followed human being on the planet with over 464 million followers on his Instagram.

For all his incredible achievements, it's no surprise how much of an influence he has been to so many individuals and Manchester United fans across the globe including a very talented pencil artist.

Cephas is a 22-year-old Osun-state-based self-taught artist, who basically creates amazing drawings with charcoal pencils.

He's currently a 300 Level student of English Studies, at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun state.

His spectacular charcoal art of Cristiano Ronaldo has already gone viral on Twitter and Pulse Sports Nigeria caught up with him to get the inspiration behind his amazing piece.

Manchester United.

My style of art is "Hyperrealism"; this is because I always love to focus on capturing every minute detail whenever I'm drawing. I'm hoping to eventually use my art(as a mirror) to reflect the binary of my immediate environment and the world at large.

He is the Greatest Of All Time!

Since my Primary school days.

Cristiano Ronaldo charcoal fan art by Cephas
Cristiano Ronaldo charcoal fan art by Cephas

As for me, everything about art is beautiful in the sense that it serves as the reality/reflection of every situation.

Over 150 hours.

Theatre of Dreams - Old Trafford.

Cephas says it took him over 150 hours to complete this stunning piece
Cristiano Ronaldo charcoal fan art by Cephas

Still Cristiano Ronaldo.

When Ronaldo made his return to the club in 2021.

Nowhere else, but Manchester United!

Fandom Art is a weekly series by Pulse Sports Nigeria that features viral artworks of sports athletes across the globe.

