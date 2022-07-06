Check out this amazing Cristiano Ronaldo Art

The Portuguese superstar's future might be hanging a balance, but it hasn't in anyway diminished his legendary status of one of the gods of the game.

The 37-year-old is a serial record-breaker, having won four European Golden Shoes, the most by a European player and five UEFA Champions League titles for which he holds the record for the most appearances (183), most goals (140), and assists (42) in the competition's history.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also holds the record for the most goals in the European Championship (14), most international goals by a male player (117), and most international appearances by a European male (189).

He is one of the few players to have made over 1,100 professional career appearances, and has scored over 800 official senior career goals for club and country.

Outside of football, Ronaldo also remains a global icon on social media as he is currently the most followed human being on the planet with over 464 million followers on his Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Art by a 22-year-old Nigerian Student

For all his incredible achievements, it's no surprise how much of an influence he has been to so many individuals and Manchester United fans across the globe including a very talented pencil artist.

Cephas is a 22-year-old Osun-state-based self-taught artist, who basically creates amazing drawings with charcoal pencils.

He's currently a 300 Level student of English Studies, at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun state.

His spectacular charcoal art of Cristiano Ronaldo has already gone viral on Twitter and Pulse Sports Nigeria caught up with him to get the inspiration behind his amazing piece.

What club do you support?

Manchester United.

Tell us briefly about your drawing?

My style of art is "Hyperrealism"; this is because I always love to focus on capturing every minute detail whenever I'm drawing. I'm hoping to eventually use my art(as a mirror) to reflect the binary of my immediate environment and the world at large.

How would you describe Cristiano Ronaldo in your own words?

He is the Greatest Of All Time!

How long have you been drawing?

Since my Primary school days.

Twitter/@cephas_arts

What does art mean to you?

As for me, everything about art is beautiful in the sense that it serves as the reality/reflection of every situation.

How long did it take you to complete this partcular piece?

Over 150 hours.

Wow. So what stadium do you actually dream of attending a match?

Theatre of Dreams - Old Trafford.

Twitter/@cephas_arts

What footballer/sports athlete(s) do you hope to meet someday?

Still Cristiano Ronaldo.

What’s the most memorable moment as a fan of Manchester United?

When Ronaldo made his return to the club in 2021.

Where should Ronaldo go if he eventually leaves Manchester United this summer?

Nowhere else, but Manchester United!