news

Philippe Coutinho scored a very late goal as Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 in their second group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , played on Friday, June 22.

Coutinho stunner for Brazil 1-0 win over Costa Rica

After his heroics earned Brazil a point in their last group fixture against Switzerland, Coutinho was at it again with a very late goal.

The game ended in a goalless draw at halftime, until Coutinho pulled out an important strike to put Brazil into the lead in the 90th minute when he converted a pass from Gabriel Jesus.

His strike was very much appreciated on Twitter as it put Tite's team in front and on course for the win.

Here are reactions to Coutinho's strike and performance which earned him the man of the match award.

"Best Brazilian player in the world does it again!"

Costa Rica vs Brazil stats

Neymar seals victory for Brazil vs Costa Rica

After Coutinho's goal Neymar Jr sealed the result for Brazil when he converted a pass from Douglas Costa in additional time.

Neymar's goal and overall performance was a trending topic on Twitter, here are some of the reactions.

Brazil will aim to finish top of the group when they take on Serbia while Costa Rica face off with Switzerland on Wednesday, June 27.