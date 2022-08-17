Cooper reveals what he hopes for Awoniyi following his match-winner against West Ham

The Super Eagles star opened his account for Nottingham Forest against the Hammers on Sunday afternoon.

Steve Cooper has praised Taiwo Awoniyi for his performance against West Ham
Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper has praised Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi for his match-winning performance against West Ham and hopes he continues to grab the headlines.

Awoniyi, who joined Forest from Union Berlin for £18.5m this summer, got his Premier League career up and running on Sunday afternoon.

After a disappointing cameo debut in the loss to 2-0 on opening day, Awoniyi opened his account for Forest on his full and home debut.

The Super Eagles star scored the only goal as Forest beat West Ham to seal their first Premier League win since May 1999. Although the goal came in fortunate circumstances, it was what Awoniyi deserved after working his socks off in the game.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winner as Nottingham Forest secured their first Premier League win
The former Liverpool star has been receiving praise from fans following the game, with his coach now the latest person to give him credit.

Cooper praised Awoniyi for his energy on Sunday and added he deserved the headlines.

"He was good," Cooper said via Forest Watch. Hopefully he gets headlines for his performance because he was a real handful, particularly first half."

The Welsh manager also believed that the goal against West Ham would give Awoniyi more confidence in subsequent games for Forest.

"His tenacity and in his general play, he was a real big threat for us and a big reason we could play high up the pitch. I'm really happy with him. He's settled in well off the pitch.

Awoniyi wheels away in celebration after scoring the opener for Nottingham Forest
'Playing as he did and scoring will obviously help him be the player he will be on the pitch for us," Cooper added.

Awoniyi cannot rest on his laurels, though, as he will face more competition after Forest signed his Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis.

The 24-year-old will hope to keep up his rich form when Forest take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

