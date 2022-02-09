PL: Conte suffers first home defeat as 2 late Southampton headers down Spurs

Izuchukwu Akawor
Antonio Conte suffered his first home defeat after a five-goal thriller against Southampton

The Adams heads home the winner against Spurs

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte lost the chance to extend his unbeaten home record after a 2-3 defeat to Southampton on Wednesday night.

Two late headers saw the visitors leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points following a pulsating encounter.

Mohamed with the second equaliser for Southampton Pulse Nigeria

Spurs led twice via a Jan Bednarek own goal and a Heung-Min Son goal, but twice the Saints equalised before taking all three points eight minutes from time.

Armando Broja canceled out Bednarek's own goal as both sides went into the break level at 1-1 in a match the visitors dominated.

However, two headed goals in the space of two second-half minutes from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams completely turned the game around in favour of Southampton.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte AFP

The Saints held on for a deserved win and three points, with Spurs, who had a goal ruled out for offside in added time, suffering their first defeat at home under the former Chelsea manager, Conte.

Spurs, who host Wolves next in the PL, have now lost back-to-back matches in the PL and are seventh on the league table, while Southamptonmovese up to 10th.

