PL: Conte suffers first home defeat as 2 late Southampton headers down Spurs

Two late headers saw the visitors leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points following a pulsating encounter.

Spurs led twice via a Jan Bednarek own goal and a Heung-Min Son goal, but twice the Saints equalised before taking all three points eight minutes from time.

Armando Broja canceled out Bednarek's own goal as both sides went into the break level at 1-1 in a match the visitors dominated.

However, two headed goals in the space of two second-half minutes from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Che Adams completely turned the game around in favour of Southampton.

The Saints held on for a deserved win and three points, with Spurs, who had a goal ruled out for offside in added time, suffering their first defeat at home under the former Chelsea manager, Conte.