David Okereke to remain in Serie A with newly promoted Cremonese

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Nigerian striker spent last season on loan with another Serie A club Venezia.

David Okereke after he was unveiled at Cremonese
Belgian club Club Brugge has confirmed the departure of Nigerian striker David Okereke on a permanent transfer.

Okereke will continue in the Serie A next season after he joined the newly promoted U. S. Cremonese.

David Okereke sports the colours of his new club.
"David Okereke finally to US Cremonese," Club Brugge said in a statement on their official website.

The 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal reportedly worth €10m that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

David Okereke chips the goalkeeper for his fourth of the season.
The Nigerian forward joined the Jupiler side in the summer of 2019 from Spezia in Serie B, where he made 59 appearances in two seasons at the club.

He went on to establish himself at Club Brugge alongside compatriot, Emmanuel Dennis, making 71 appearances, and winning two Jupiler titles.

However, he returned to Italy in the 2021/2022 season with Venezia, making 32 appearances and scoring seven goals.

Okereke will be looking to improve his performances last season in Serie A to help Cremonese maintain their top-flight status.

