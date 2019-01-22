﻿Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem﻿ has completed a loan move from Portuguese Primera division side Porto to Turkey Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor.

Awaziem has struggled for game time with Porto after returning from representing the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 22-year-old was previously on loan at French Ligue 1 side Nantes during last season with over 22 appearances, where he impressed before returning back to Porto.

Before the start of the season, Awaziem was linked with several clubs which included Maritimo and a possible link up with Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi at Trabzonspor.

After making just five appearances from a possible 21 league games, the Super Eagles will now continue his

Awaziem has however been able to get five times in 21 league games and will continue his development in Turkey.

According to several reports, former Real Madrid defender Pepe arrival during the winter break has fast-tracked Awaziem’s departure from Porto.

Awzaiem has made four appearances for the Super Eagles contributing one goal and aims his move will help him get into form as Gernot Rohr continues to find his best team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He will join Nigerian international Aminu Umar at Caykur Rizespor, and could make his debut this year when they take on Akhisar Belediyespor on Sunday, January 27.