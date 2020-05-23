After an impressive season in the Eredivisie, Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke is happy to remain in the Netherlands as top Dutch clubs Ajax and Feyenoord battle for his signature.

Ejuke caught the eyes at the just concluded season with 10 goals and six assists for SC Heerenveen.

The 22-year-old who made nederlands-voetbal’s Eredivsie’s Team of the Season is being courted by the likes of Ajax and Feyenoord, two of the biggest clubs in the Netherlands.

Ajax want to bring in Ejuke as a replacement for Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech who has joined Chelsea.

“To be honest, of course, I love this competition,” Ejuke was quoted as saying by Soccer News Netherlands.

Chidera Ejuke is being courted by a slew of big European sides (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke) Instagram

“If an opportunity arises, then, of course, it depends on what the club and I want. What the club ultimately wants will also be best for me.”

Ejuke has been highly rated for quite some time now and ignored interest from known European clubs like Besiktas and Lazio, Roma to join Heerenveen in 2019.