Chidera Ejuke: An Eagle in-flight, poise to become the next big name in Nigeria's Football

After he set tongue wagging with his dribbling skills at the October International break when Nigeria defeated the Central Africa Republic, he returned to Moscow to pick up another CSKA player of the month award to make it a clean sweet since the season starts in August having won the August and September edition of the award.

He continue to be the game-changer for CSKA Moscow, as he scored the only goal that gifted the club the maximum points against Ural FC on Sunday 17 October 2022 to take the points haul of the club to twenty.

Though the goal is his third of the season, it is good enough to be a match-winner to keep his reputation as the most influential player in CSKA set up so far this season intact.

The goal is good enough to move the club from the 5th to the 4th on the log after matchday eleven to keep the leader, Zenith Petersburg FC in a touching distance.

The 23-year-old is no doubt hitting the peak of his career, his consistency over the last 12 weeks is a pointer to his good form.

The slice of what he can do in the future was unleashed in 2019 when he signed for Valerenga FC. He took the Norwegian league by storm with 13 goals in 35 appearances.

The former Gombe United talent also got lots of rave reviews in the Dutch league when he starred for Heerenveen FC scoring ten times and emerging as the best dribbler in the whole of the Dutch league before he was sold to CSKA Moscow on a four-year contract in 2020.

The fact that the speedy winger played in all the three matches the Super Eagles has played so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification series is a testament to his ascendancy in form and consistency this season.

The player who will be 24 years old in January 2022 has been identified as one of the players who can help Nigeria solved the creativity conundrum in the Super Eagles.

Barring injuries, Ejuke has what he take to play a crucial role for the Super Eagles in the remaining World Cup qualifiers as the Super Eagles battle Liberia and Cape Verde in November.

The young player is fast maturing into a full adult, as he beginning to play to his full potential and the fact that he still has lots of years ahead of him to get better and better makes him a jewel to treasure.

He could be one of the game-changers for the Super Eagles at the 2022 African Cup Of Nations if coach Gernot Rohr can put his dribbling skills into effective use.

The bundles of skills have enough ammunition in his Arsenal, if he keeps his form, to become one of the reliable coach Gernot Rohr can bank on to deliver his first trophy for Nigeria.

He is indeed an Eagle that has its wings stretch at full length, in-flight, as he ticks all the boxes of a real talent that have come to stay with his performances so far in the season.

