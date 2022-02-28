Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah hits out at referee after receiving 6 stitches following nasty tackle from Liverpool's Naby Keita

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita had already thrown an elbow in the face of Mason Mount earlier in the game and escaped a booking, before producing a recklessly timed challenge way after the ball went high up on Chalobah’s leg.

To the surprise of most people, Referee - Staurt Atwell gave Liverpool the foul and played the advantage for them even though it was a clear case of a red card offence.

Atwell's decision was just one of many ridiculously poor decisions from the officials and VAR from yesterday's game that marred what was a very entertaining encounter.

However, the 22-year-old defender has now revealed that the challenge caused him to need stitches, reacting via his official Twitter handle and questioning the Ref's decision with a post that read:

' Had to get stitches because of this. Referee is right there I don’t get it?? '