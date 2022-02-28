Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah hits out at referee after receiving 6 stitches following nasty tackle from Liverpool's Naby Keita

Chelsea defender Nathaniel Chalobah has hit out Referee Stuart Attwell after needing stitches following a nasty challenge against Naby Keita for which he was unpunished on Sunday night in Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph

According to reports, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah required six stitches after a collision with Liverpool midfielder - Naby Keita in yesterday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool last night.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita had already thrown an elbow in the face of Mason Mount earlier in the game and escaped a booking, before producing a recklessly timed challenge way after the ball went high up on Chalobah’s leg.

To the surprise of most people, Referee - Staurt Atwell gave Liverpool the foul and played the advantage for them even though it was a clear case of a red card offence.

Atwell's decision was just one of many ridiculously poor decisions from the officials and VAR from yesterday's game that marred what was a very entertaining encounter.

However, the 22-year-old defender has now revealed that the challenge caused him to need stitches, reacting via his official Twitter handle and questioning the Ref's decision with a post that read:

' Had to get stitches because of this. Referee is right there I don’t get it?? '

Chalobah's question to the referee is no doubt unwarranted, as most of the officiating on Sunday night unarguably marred a beautiful final cup clash.

