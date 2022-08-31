Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

The Blues have managed to make a couple of recruitment in all areas of the squad this summer.

However, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to desire more signings before the close of the window.

Getty Images

Chelsea hope to sign from Joško Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

Reports on Tuesday claimed that the Blues are closing in on a £75million deal for highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Twitter

It is understood that the Croatian defender will be loaned back to the German club for the season before he arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer as per DailyMail.

The London club are set to confirm a £70m deal for French defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

Chelsea have also held further talks with Barcelona as they look to seal a move for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.