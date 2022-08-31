TRANSFERS

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to multiple reports, the Blues are in discussions with RB Leipzig over a move for Josko Gvardiol in a deal that would see him loaned back to the Bundesliga side this summer.

Josko Gvardiol could become a Chelsea player this summer
Josko Gvardiol could become a Chelsea player this summer

Chelsea is looking to still conclude some business before the close of the English summer transfer window.

Recommended articles

The Blues have managed to make a couple of recruitment in all areas of the squad this summer.

However, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to desire more signings before the close of the window.

Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel Getty Images

Reports on Tuesday claimed that the Blues are closing in on a £75million deal for highly-rated RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Chelsea are closing in on a move for Josko Gvardiol this summer
Chelsea are closing in on a move for Josko Gvardiol this summer Twitter

It is understood that the Croatian defender will be loaned back to the German club for the season before he arrives at Stamford Bridge next summer as per DailyMail.

The London club are set to confirm a £70m deal for French defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

Chelsea have also held further talks with Barcelona as they look to seal a move for Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Should Chelsea reach an agreement for Gvardiol, it would take their summer spending to more to over an incredible £300m.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Lampard sends 'don't bother' shots to Chelsea over planned N29.5b move for Everton player

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Liverpool stars Thiago, Van Dijk and Alisson receive PFA Awards [Photos]

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Unhappy Okereke wants to score goals that win points after GOLAZO vs Inter

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

Chelsea closing on £75million deal for Leipzig defender

4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

4 Falconets in Super Falcons list for 2 friendly games against USA

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France