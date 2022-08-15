Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Following Chelsea's dramatic draw with Tottenham on Sunday, the Blues have made a desperate move in search of attacking reinforcements.

Chelsea are interested in Anthony Gordon's services this summer according to multiple reports
Chelsea are interested in Anthony Gordon's services this summer according to multiple reports

Chelsea have certainly been left with a certain level of frustration in this summer's transfer window.

The Blues have managed to make about four signings regardless but still, look a bit short of the kind of depth they need.

Chelsea managed to sign Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Marc Cucurella, having spent £150 million on recruitments this summer after missing out on some key targets.

Chelsea kicked off the Premier League season with a far from a convincing win over Everton in their season opener before settling for a point at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea recorded a dramatic 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their second Premier League game of the season
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea recorded a dramatic 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their second Premier League game of the season Pulse Nigeria

The Blues dropped points in dramatic fashion having been ahead in the game twice with Thomas Tuchel taking out his frustrations on Spurs coach Antonio Conte, during and after the game.

At the end of the London derby, reports emerged that Chelsea had made a £40 million offer to sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old winger has long been a target for Newcastle but the Blues are now keen to sign the winger-turned-striker from Everton who are reportedly short of cash as per Evening Standard.

Everton's Anthony Gordon
Everton's Anthony Gordon Imago

Everton could be ready to sell Gordon who is currently valued at £45m, with Frank Lampard keen to raise funds to acquire a proven striker since Richarlison's summer exit to Spurs.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to tackle fitness issues and Lampard has so far had to utilize Gordon in a more central position in his absence.

Chelsea's interest in Gordon adds to a long list of Chelsea attacking targets with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on the Blues shortlist.

However, latest reports have now claimed that Chelsea have seen their initial bid for Anthony Gordon rejected as per Sky Sports via ESPN.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon.
Alex Iwobi celebrates with goalscorer Anthony Gordon. Pulse Nigeria

The 21-year-old winger was given the No. 10 jersey by Everton in the summer and has been forced into a striker's role early this season due to injuries to other players.

The report also suggests that Everton will demand at least £50m to even consider a deal, and Newcastle United could be prepared to re-join the race if Chelsea have an offer accepted.

Gordon scored four goals from 35 appearances in the Premier League last season and helped the Toffees survive relegation as well.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Chelsea are interested in Anthony Gordon's services this summer according to multiple reports

    Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

  • Ashleigh Plumptre returns to action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

    Ashleigh Plumptre back in action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

  • Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada

    When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada

Recommended articles

Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

Report: Everton reject Chelsea's £40million bid for attacker

Ashleigh Plumptre back in action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

Ashleigh Plumptre back in action as Leicester City beat Southampton [Photos]

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

Reactions as fans praise Eden Hazard after Madrid's comeback win

'These girls are taking over' - Nigerians lavish Falconets with praises

'These girls are taking over' - Nigerians lavish Falconets with praises

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Trending

Kenneth Omeruo (r) is the new Leganes captain.

Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo makes history at Leganes

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Super Falcons are set to return to Morocco after the North Africans were awarded the hosting rights for WAFCON 2024

Report: Morocco to host Nigeria and other African countries again in 2024