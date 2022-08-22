Chelsea star names Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama as one of Africa's GOATs

Enyeama had an illustrious career at both club and international levels. The 39-year-old was a constant presence in Nigeria's squad between 2002 and 2015, representing the country at the 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Enyeama helped Nigeria to a third-place finish in 2004, 2006, and 2010 before leading the team to its third African title in 2013.

Enyeama is also one of the few African goalkeepers that played for a top side in Euro[e's top five leagues. The Super Eagles legend made 143 appearances for French Ligue 1 side Lille, keeping 11 consecutive clean sheets in the 2013/2014 Ligue 1 season.

Enyeama retired from football in 2020, but two years after his retirement, Mendy is following a similar path. The 30-year-old shot-stopper groomed his skills in France with Rennes before moving to Chelsea in 2020.

Mendy is also an AFCON winner, winning Africa's biggest title with Senegal this year. As a result, The former Reims star's achievements in the last few years have put him in the conversation as Africa's greatest goalkeeper.

However, Mendy revealed in an interview that former keepers like Enyeama and Kameni are up there among the best goalkeepers to come out of Africa.

"The greatest African goalkeeper of all time," Mendy told Carre as per Cameroon Magazine. I think that in Africa, we are lucky to have had a lot of goalkeepers marking their period.

Goalkeepers love Thomas N'Kono, of course, but recently we had Tony Sylva, who is a true legend of Senegalese football.

We had Carlos Kameni. We also had Vincent Enyama. In several countries, we were lucky to have a lot of good goalkeepers.

It is, therefore, very difficult to name just one," Mendy added.