Todd Boehly era begins with Lampard reunion as Chelsea's fixture list confirmed

The Blues finished third last season and manager Thomas Tuchel has regularly spoken of the need to bolster his squad in the summer in order to mount a serious title challenge against the magnificent duo - Liverpool and champions Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel can certainly be happy with the start his team has been given, even though he once again comes up against the man he replaced at the Stamford bridge dug out - Frank Lampard, and his Everton side.

However, the Blues next fixture sees them host Antonio Conte's Tottenham in yet another promising London derby, before they travel to Elland Road to take on Jesse Marschs' Leeds United team.

Chelsea will sign off for the World Cup break with games against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Stamford Bridge before travelling to St James Park to play Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

Chelsea will also begin their New Year with a home game against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, before traveling to the Etihad to later in May just before their final game of the season.

But before then they would have played hosts to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in September before hosting Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United the following month.

The Blues final game of the season will see them host Newcastle at the Bridge.

Chelsea Full Premier League fixture list:

06/08/2022 - Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm Nigerian Time)

13/08/2022 - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/08/2022 - Leeds United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

27/08/2022 - Chelsea v Leicester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/08/2022 - Southampton v Chelsea (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

03/09/2022 - Chelsea v West Ham United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

10/09/2022 - Fulham v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

17/09/2022 - Chelsea v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/10/2022 - Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/10/2022 - Chelsea v Wolverhampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/10/2022 - Aston Villa v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/10/2022 - Brentford v Chelsea v (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

22/10/2022 - Chelsea v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

29/10/2022 - Brighton v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

05/11/2022 - Chelsea v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

12/11/2022 - Newcastle United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/12/2022 - Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/12/2022 - Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

02/01/2023 - Chelsea v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

14/01/2023 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

21/01/2023 - Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/02/2023 - Chelsea v Fulham (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/02/2023 - West Ham United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/02/2023 - Chelsea v Southampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

25/02/2023 - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/03/2023 - Chelsea v Leeds United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/03/2023 - Leicester City v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/03/2023 - Chelsea v Everton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/04/2023 - Chelsea v Aston Villa (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/04/2023 - Wolverhampton v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/04/2023 - Chelsea v Brighton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

22/04/2023 - Manchester United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/04/2023 - Chelsea v Brentford (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

29/04/2023 - Arsenal v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

06/05/2023 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

13/05/2023 - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/05/2023 - Manchester City v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)