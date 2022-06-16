PREMIER LEAGUE

Todd Boehly era begins with Lampard reunion as Chelsea's fixture list confirmed

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Todd Boehly's Londoners have some crunch openers next season as Pulse Sports highlights Chelsea's league fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign

Chelsea's premier league fixtures for the 2022/23 season confirmed
Chelsea's premier league fixtures for the 2022/23 season confirmed

Chelsea will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Goodison Park to play Everton on Saturday, August 6 as their first competitive fixture under new owners - Todd Boehly consortium.

Recommended articles
Chelsea Football Club
Chelsea Football Club pulse senegal

The Blues finished third last season and manager Thomas Tuchel has regularly spoken of the need to bolster his squad in the summer in order to mount a serious title challenge against the magnificent duo - Liverpool and champions Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel can certainly be happy with the start his team has been given, even though he once again comes up against the man he replaced at the Stamford bridge dug out - Frank Lampard, and his Everton side.

However, the Blues next fixture sees them host Antonio Conte's Tottenham in yet another promising London derby, before they travel to Elland Road to take on Jesse Marschs' Leeds United team.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel AFP

Chelsea will sign off for the World Cup break with games against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Stamford Bridge before travelling to St James Park to play Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

Chelsea will also begin their New Year with a home game against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, before traveling to the Etihad to later in May just before their final game of the season.

But before then they would have played hosts to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in September before hosting Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United the following month.

The Blues final game of the season will see them host Newcastle at the Bridge.

06/08/2022 - Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm Nigerian Time)

13/08/2022 - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/08/2022 - Leeds United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

27/08/2022 - Chelsea v Leicester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/08/2022 - Southampton v Chelsea (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

03/09/2022 - Chelsea v West Ham United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

10/09/2022 - Fulham v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

17/09/2022 - Chelsea v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/10/2022 - Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/10/2022 - Chelsea v Wolverhampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/10/2022 - Aston Villa v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/10/2022 - Brentford v Chelsea v (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

22/10/2022 - Chelsea v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

29/10/2022 - Brighton v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

05/11/2022 - Chelsea v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

12/11/2022 - Newcastle United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/12/2022 - Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/12/2022 - Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

02/01/2023 - Chelsea v Manchester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

14/01/2023 - Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

21/01/2023 - Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/02/2023 - Chelsea v Fulham (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/02/2023 - West Ham United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/02/2023 - Chelsea v Southampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

25/02/2023 - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/03/2023 - Chelsea v Leeds United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/03/2023 - Leicester City v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/03/2023 - Chelsea v Everton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/04/2023 - Chelsea v Aston Villa (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/04/2023 - Wolverhampton v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/04/2023 - Chelsea v Brighton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

22/04/2023 - Manchester United v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/04/2023 - Chelsea v Brentford (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

29/04/2023 - Arsenal v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

06/05/2023 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

13/05/2023 - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/05/2023 - Manchester City v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

28/05/2023 - Chelsea v Newcastle United (4:00pm Nigerian Time)

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Manchester City's 2022/23 Official Premier League fixtures list

    Darwin Núñez to debut away at Fulham and Liverpool's full fixture list

  • Chelsea's premier league fixtures for the 2022/23 season confirmed

    Todd Boehly era begins with Lampard reunion as Chelsea's fixture list confirmed

  • Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Revierfoto)

    Rangers fans praise Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey for his kindness towards school kids

Recommended articles

Darwin Núñez to debut away at Fulham and Liverpool's full fixture list

Darwin Núñez to debut away at Fulham and Liverpool's full fixture list

Todd Boehly era begins with Lampard reunion as Chelsea's fixture list confirmed

Todd Boehly era begins with Lampard reunion as Chelsea's fixture list confirmed

Rangers fans praise Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey for his kindness towards school kids

Rangers fans praise Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey for his kindness towards school kids

Barcelona star Memphis Depay shows off traditional dance moves in Ghana [Video]

Barcelona star Memphis Depay shows off traditional dance moves in Ghana [Video]

'Why do we play home 1st against City' - Liverpool fans unhappy with Premier League schedule

'Why do we play home 1st against City' - Liverpool fans unhappy with Premier League schedule

Haaland to debut against West Ham and Manchester City's full fixture list

Haaland to debut against West Ham and Manchester City's full fixture list

Trending

SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Thomas Partey has debunked rumours that he changed his name to Yakubu
SCOOP

Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]

Mikel Obi plays with kids at Ebute Metta
AFCON 2023Q

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico