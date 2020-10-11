Players of Chelsea Football Club have lent their voices to the ongoing #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria.

The #ENDSARS campaign according to the BBCAfrica was the most trending topic on social media in the world on Friday, October 9, 2020, as entertainment and sports personalities joined the movement using the hashtag to advance the conversations against police brutality in Nigeria.

As Nigerian youths took to the streets to press home their demands, three Chelsea players, two of whom are of Nigeria descent joined the protest online.

On Saturday, the club’s striker, Tammy Abraham and defender, Fikayo Tomori both took to Twitter to join the conversation using #ENDSARS and #Endpolicebrutality in their tweets.

Hours, after trending on Twitter for joining the protest, another Chelsea player, Antonio Rudiger called on Nigerian government to #endsars.

Antonio Rudiger supports Nigerians youths on #endsars protests. (onefootball) AFP

In his tweet, Rudiger, a German, who plays for the club as a centre back wondered why Nigerian police kill the youths, adding that police brutality has to end.

However, barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari told the nation that he was making efforts to end police brutality, another Nigerian youth, Jimoh Isiaq was gunned down during the #ENDSARS protest on Saturday in Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

The police also shot at protesting youths at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, while some protesters in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital were arrested and taken to Elewe-eran police station.