Chelsea players sing to Olamide and Omah Lay record while celebrating Champions League title

Chelsea beat Manchester City on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Porto to win their second Champions League title.

As expected, it was a celebration galore for the Premier League giants, with videos and photos of their celebration flooding social media.

A slew of Chelsea players is heard singing along to ‘Infinity’ by Olamide and Omah Lay in of the videos shared on social media.

‘Infinity’ is a record off Olamide’s eighth album Carpe Diem released in 2020.

Chelsea have a slew of players of African descent who are fans of the Afrobeats.