Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Manchester United held Champions League hopefuls Chelsea to a draw courtesy of a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary 37 year old striker netted in back to back Premier League games for the first time since he achieved the same feat in the first two games of the season.
Before kickoff, the Manchester United fans staged an early protest against the club owners who they blame for the lack of direction and subsequent mixed fortunes the club has been faced with.
Chelsea threatened early on with Reece James looking to grab the opener. The fullback received a good pass and hit a speculative effort but David de Gea easily held on to the weak shot.
James came close again, this time, breaking into the penalty area with the ball before firing a powerful shot which cannoned off a brave defender.
De gea was alert soon again when Kai Havertz took a quick shot towards the middle of the goal, but the Spaniard comfortably denied the Chelsea playmaker. Havertz like James before him, came close soon after, when the German headed a whipped cross towards the goal, but De gea denied him with a good save.
The breakthrough for Chelsea didn't come until the second half when Marcos Alonso latched onto a good ball played into the box and unleashed a ferocious volley which left David De Gea staring helplessly.
The home team have been on a poor run of form, losing their last three of their last four games in the Premier League. However two minutes after conceding the opener, a familiar hero was on hand to rescue them once again.
Nemanja matic hit a searching pass into the Chelsea box and Cristiano Ronaldo controlled perfectly before firing the ball past a helpless Edouard Mendy in goal. That goal takes the Portuguese forward's Premier League goal tally up to 17 for the season.
Despite all their dominance, Chelsea could not find the winner, although James came close yet again, this time hitting his powerful shot against the bar as the scores remained the same.
Manchester United relished their first point in three games, but failure to secure all three points today means Chelsea will continue to look over their shoulder at their close rivals challenging for Champions League football.
