Chelsea given final boost as Kante, Mendy return to training

Chelsea were given a Champions League final fitness boost on Wednesday as France midfielder N'Golo Kante and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy returned to training.

The Blues posted photographs of Kante and Mendy working with their team-mates at their Cobham headquarters ahead of Saturday's final against Manchester City in Porto.

Mendy was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga at half-time in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa after suffering a rib injury when he collided with a post.

Kante missed the Villa game as a precaution after limping out of the 2-1 win against Leicester five days earlier with a hamstring problem.

Chelsea will be contesting their first Champions League final since 2012 when they face Premier League champions City.

The west London club are aiming to win the competition for the second time, while City are appearing in the final for the first time.

Chelsea have won two of the teams' three meetings so far this season in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

