Check out five of Africa’s football powerhouses at the world cup

Only three African teams have managed to advance to the quarter finals of the World Cup in the past, they are Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2020. All three will be participating in this edition of the tournament along with Tunisia and Morocco. Also, for the first time ever, all the coaches are African.

Let's take a look at each of the teams.

Senegal

Twenty years ago, Senegal’s coach, Aliou Cisse was the captain when the Teranga Lions took the world by storm at their maiden appearance in S/Korea and Japan. Now, he’s tasked with leading his younger countrymen to greater glory.

The reigning African champions have been drawn in Group A with Qatar, Ecuador and Nederland. Senegal’s squad boasts top players such as Chelsea’s duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, Everton’s Idris Gueye, Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane among others.

Cameroon

Cameroon will be playing at the World Cup for the eighth time and they will be coached by the Indomitable Lions legendary defender , Rigobert Song. Cameroon is yet to surpass its impressive outing at the 1990 FIFA World Cup. But, its Federation President, Samuel Eto’o believes the team has what it takes to make it to the final.

Cameroon was drawn in the same group with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. The squad travelling to Qatar includes Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, Napoli’s Andre-Frank Anguissa, captain Vincent Aboubakar among others.

Ghana

Ghana will be making its fourth Appearance at the World Cup. Otto Addo, a Ghanaian coach, will be hoping to lead his team to beat the previous heights reached at the 2006 and 2010 editions.

The team will have to challenge Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for a slot in the round 16. The squad travelling to Qatar includes stars such as Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew among others.

Morocco

Morocco will participate in the World Cup for the sixth time. Its best performance came in 1986 when the team managed to make the round of 16. However, subsequent outings ended with group stage exits. Head coach, Walid Regragui will be determined to get the best out of his players in Qatar.

Morocco has been drawn with Belgium, Croatia and Canada. The team will be banking on stars such as PSG’s Achref Hakimi and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech among others.

Tunisia

Tunisia’s last five outings at the World Cup ended in disappointment as they failed to advance beyond the group stage. This time around, the team will be coached by Jalel Kadri who is renowned for his pragmatic style of football.

The Carthage Eagles will face a tough test from the reigning champions France, Denmark and Australia. The team will need to bank on the experience of senior players like Youssef Msakni, Ali Maaloul, Wahbi Khazri and Naim Sliti as well as the talent of Manchester United’s prodigy Hannibal Mejbri.

