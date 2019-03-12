Royal Sporting Charleroi forward Victor Osimhen has been included in the Belgium First Division Team of the Week following his impressive performance in a matchday 29 fixture.

The 20-year-old who is on loan at Royal Sporting Charleroi from German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg has continued to impress in Belgium.

Charleroi were a goal down against Royal Antwerp on Sunday, March 11 but Osimhen restored parity when he scored his 11th goal of the season converting a penalty in the 31st minute.

Massimo Bruno was the hero for Charleroi when he converted a ball through to him by Stergos Marinos as they claimed all three points.

After finding the back again Osimhen has been included in the Team of the Week for matchday 29.

In the Team by Voetbalkrant, Osimhen was included despite scoring just one goal from the penalty spot.

Osimhen was selected in the team of the week ahead of another Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi who was on target for Royal Mouscrron in their draw against St.Truiden.

In a 3-5-2 formation, Osimhen was paired along with Renaud Emond who scored the match winner for Standard Liege against Cercle Brugge.

Osimhen’s goalscoring form has not gone unnoticed by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr who has invited him for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final qualifier against Seychelles and international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

He will hope to continue his goalscoring form when Royal Sporting Charleroi in their next league fixture against AS Eupen on Sunday, March 17.