Nigerian strikers Peter Olayinka and Victor Osimhen headlined the host of Nigerian players who were in action as Champions League football returned with a host of exciting games played on Tuesday, September 17.

In this piece, we review the performances of Nigerian players in Tuesday games.

Peter Olayinka (Inter Milan 1 Vs 1 Slavia Prague)

Czech champions Slavia Prague almost caused an upset in the Champions League on Tuesday as Inter Milan needed a goal in added time to grab a draw.

It was Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka who scored for Slavia Prague in the 63rd minute as the Czech side almost took all three points from San Siro. Inter Milan fought back and scored in added time to share the points.

Olayinka was impressive in the game and gave the Inter Milan defence a lot of trouble in the game.

Victor Osimhen (Ajax 3 Vs 0 Lille)

Ajax frustrated Victor Osimhen in the Netherlands (TF-Images/Getty Images) Getty Images

It wasn’t a delightful Champions league debut for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen who was closely watched as Ajax beat Lille 3-0.

Osimhen played for 90 minutes but could not get a debut goal.

Paul Onuachu (Red Bull Salzburg 6 Vs 2 Genk)

With Stephen Odey not listed for the game, Paul Onuachu was the only Nigerian player who was in action for Genk in their 6-2 away loss at Salzburg on Tuesday night.

The Nigeria striker was introduced mid-way into the second half and didn't see much of the ball to make an impact.